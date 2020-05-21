'Confinement' food takes on a new meaning

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
IF you've succumbed to an unexpected side effect of Circuit Breaker measures - namely CB Belly - you're not alone, especially as most of us turn to food for comfort in the face of travel and movement restrictions.
And we're not talking about instant noodles or luncheon meat, either. With...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes