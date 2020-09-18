You are here

Covid's hidden crisis: Stranded ship crew

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

SHIP crews work a largely unseen job aboard cargo vessels and fuel tankers that ferry over 80 per cent of world trade. As Covid-19 curbs shut borders and restricted movements early in the year, hundreds of thousands of these seafarers have been marooned at sea for months on end.

Apart from the deep impact on these workers' mental health and fatigue, the crisis has jacked up costs in shipping and caused bottlenecks in supply chains everywhere. In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we look at what those in the shipping community describe as an operational nightmare.

"What is the important problem to work on, that in 10 years could have great value?" That, in the mind of Eugene Fitzgerald, is the question that should steer the process of research towards its goal of producing a real application in a commercial market. In The Raffles Conversation, the chief executive of Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology tells us about finding the sweet spot in research.

In less than two months, America will vote for its next president. In This Time Is Different, our columnist gives his analysis of the US elections and how to position one's portfolio for this event.

Ten years may seem like an eternity to the stock market punter. But if we invest with a 10-year time horizon in mind, the chances of losing money after a decade is low - and the odds are even better if dividends are included, as the Diary of a Private Investor column points out.

Porsche's first electric car is finally in Singapore, and The Steering Column has had a go. Set for a formal launch next Tuesday, does it rewrite the rules of the sportscar game or should it be Taycan with a pinch of salt?

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 12:18 AM
Life & Culture

Filming resumes on 'The Batman' movie after coronavirus shutdown

[LOS ANGELES] Filming has resumed on the Warner Bros movie "The Batman" after a two week shutdown caused by a member...

Sep 18, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

Meadows warns any TikTok 'repackaging' won't meet US goals

[WASHINGTON] White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he's concerned that Oracle's bid for the Chinese-owned...

Sep 18, 2020 12:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ may hold extraordinary October meeting if oil market worsens

[MOSCOW] Opec+ could hold an extraordinary meeting in October if oil markets weaken further, Saudi Energy Minister...

Sep 17, 2020 11:55 PM
Consumer

Online shopping shift could hurt local brands more in Singapore amid Covid-19: STB and Visa study

[SINGAPORE] With more people shopping online owing to Covid-19, local retail brands could face a gloomier future,...

Sep 17, 2020 11:45 PM
Consumer

Chinese HR company 51job gets US$5.3b takeover approach

[BEIJING] 51job received a takeover approach from DCP Capital Partners that values the Chinese human-resources...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek's enhanced stake may fortify minority shareholders' faith in Sembmarine

World Bank's IFC warns of Asia-Pacific 'financial crisis'

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Flow of China tech firms to Singapore bodes well for jobs, property sector

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Singtel, SGX, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Dyna-Mac, Keppel

