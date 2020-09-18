Covid's hidden crisis: Stranded ship crew

SHIP crews work a largely unseen job aboard cargo vessels and fuel tankers that ferry over 80 per cent of world trade. As Covid-19 curbs shut borders and restricted movements early in the year, hundreds of thousands of these seafarers have been marooned at sea for months on end.

Apart from the deep impact on these workers' mental health and fatigue, the crisis has jacked up costs in shipping and caused bottlenecks in supply chains everywhere. In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we look at what those in the shipping community describe as an operational nightmare.

"What is the important problem to work on, that in 10 years could have great value?" That, in the mind of Eugene Fitzgerald, is the question that should steer the process of research towards its goal of producing a real application in a commercial market. In The Raffles Conversation, the chief executive of Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology tells us about finding the sweet spot in research.

In less than two months, America will vote for its next president. In This Time Is Different, our columnist gives his analysis of the US elections and how to position one's portfolio for this event.

Ten years may seem like an eternity to the stock market punter. But if we invest with a 10-year time horizon in mind, the chances of losing money after a decade is low - and the odds are even better if dividends are included, as the Diary of a Private Investor column points out.

Porsche's first electric car is finally in Singapore, and The Steering Column has had a go. Set for a formal launch next Tuesday, does it rewrite the rules of the sportscar game or should it be Taycan with a pinch of salt?