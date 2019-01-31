You are here

Home > Weekend

Delicious Western spin on CNY staples

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190131_JEBLURB31_3683445.jpg

IT's lohei time, so all you have to do is pick your favourite Chinese restaurant, right? Not quite. With our dining scene filled with cosmopolitan chefs fully immersed in local culture and ingredients, the classic yusheng may never be the same again. In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, we look at how cultural appropriation has led to some delicious results as Western and Western-trained chefs put a creative spin on classic New Year dishes. Imagine yusheng as a kaleidoscope of colours inspired by an English garden; roast pork belly cured in maple syrup and looking just like siobak; or pencai re-imagined with braised abalone and grilled oysters.

While Chinese food will never fade in its appeal, what does the future hold for the cuisine? With other international cuisines such as Spanish, Japanese, Nordic, Peruvian and the like hogging the food industry headlines in the past decade or so, Chinese food - for all its complexity and popularity - has never quite gained that same "it" appeal as other more "fashionable" cuisines. A small band of chefs in China and Hong Kong are steadily working to change that, using their Western skills and ethnic culture to bring Chinese food to a new level. Will they succeed? We find out.

Meanwhile, we chat with author and global strategist Parag Khanna - a postmodern authority on geopolitical shifts and what he calls the new, new world order - about his latest book, The Future is Asian. And for art lovers, we recap all the drama of Singapore Art Week that threw the local art scene into a tizzy.

But for more pressing matters at hand, check out our quick guide to sprucing up your home and wardrobe for those who haven't quite gone the Marie Kondo route. All you need is a few quick tweaks (and throw in some new beauty routines), and you'll be ready to face the Lunar New Year festivities with the right look.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jan 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

BT_20190131_NSORCHARD31_3683588.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopping to lifestyle destination: New plans unveiled for Orchard Rd

Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX needs more regulatory bite to improve oversight

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
3 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
4 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

BT_20190131_NSORCHARD31_3683588.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopping to lifestyle destination: New plans unveiled for Orchard Rd

BT_20190131_NBBREXIT_3683530.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Will EU bend to May's mandate for changes to Brexit deal?

BT_20190131_JPRETAIL_3683470.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Japan's retail sales up more than expected in December

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening