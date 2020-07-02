You are here

Home > Weekend

Explore food culture with family recipes

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200702_JEBLURB2_4162663.jpg

WHAT is nasi liwet? Or pempek? Ju hu char? Mallung or wambatu moju? They're passwords into rich Asian food cultures - traditional dishes that you won't find in so-called heritage restaurants but in private homes blessed with a family member who cooks with love and authenticity. Once reserved only for immediate family members and selected friends, a younger generation of home cooks and private chefs schooled in such traditions are letting others in on the joys of honest-to-goodness family recipes.

In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, get a first-hand lesson on culinary history as we discover little-known Indonesian fish cake snacks called pempek made by an 80-year-old Indonesian nanny; tuck into eye-opening Sri Lankan curries and sambols from a private chef; and sample Penang-style ju hu char - dried cuttlefish and stir fried bangkwang by a true-blue Kristang home cook. It's not haute cuisine, but it's a taste that's after our own hearts.

In Interview, we meet up with Andrew Li, CEO of the Zouk Group who talks about how the clubbing industry - remember something called a dance floor? - has been clobbered beyond repair by the pandemic, and what he's doing to help it bounce back.

For your culture fix, head out to Gillman Barracks - the visual arts cluster which is finally reopening its doors. Or marvel at the creative staying power of Bob Dylan and Neil Young, 70-something music icons who are still pushing out the quality of work that puts some of their 40-something counterparts in the shade.

Design-wise, peep into a home inspired by nature, and freshen up your wardrobe with gender neutral basics from the fall/winter collections.

SEE ALSO

Koufu to acquire fried food and dough product supplier for S$22m

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 12:57 AM
Government & Economy

China orders four US media outlets to disclose finances, staff

[BEIJING] China on Wednesday ordered four US news outlets to disclose details of their staff and financial...

Jul 2, 2020 12:50 AM
Stocks

Tech tycoons flood Hong Kong with US$20b of stock listings

[BEIJING] China's tycoons are flooding Hong Kong's exchange with a US$20 billion worth of new listings.

Jul 2, 2020 12:45 AM
Life & Culture

Fox News fires anchor for sexual misconduct

[NEW YORK] Fox News said on Wednesday it had fired Ed Henry, co-anchor of America's Newsroom, over claims...

Jul 2, 2020 12:37 AM
Stocks

Deutsche Boerse reports second major trading outage of 2020

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Boerse's electronic trading system was unavailable due to a technical glitch throughout...

Jul 2, 2020 12:33 AM
Banking & Finance

John Paulson to turn hedge fund firm into family office

[BENGALURU] Billionaire John Paulson is turning his hedge fund firm into a family office after setting the stage for...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.