Eye-catching must-haves to add style to your outfit

IN Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, pretty things are in the spotlight as we take a look at the year's must-have accessories to add to your closet for the Spring-Summer season. If you're spending more time at home these days, dream up new looks with the hottest bags, hats, shoes, pearls and other accessories that have crossed the runways. And if you're thinking of putting some money down online at your favourite online store, spare a thought for local fashion brands which have seen their bottom lines take a hit because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Labels like Rye, Akinn and The Missing Piece share the trials of being a homegrown brand during this tough time.

In our ongoing focus on women of substance and style, we meet Ann Tan, a prominent fertility specialist in Singapore who's considered a miracle worker by couples with difficulty conceiving. Find out why the compassionate doctor goes beyond her medical work to champion the causes of women and youth in need.

Continuing our fashion theme, Semun Ho, CEO of the Textile and Fashion Federation, weighs in on the difficulties faced by young fashion designers starting out, and how the federation works to help them get their labels off the ground.

Elsewhere, we look at the secretive world of shoe Instagrammers - men who are discreet about their personal lives but actively post about what they put on their feet. We visit the homes of two fashion label founders to see how their sense of style is translated into the places that they live; and feast on the photos of beautifully designed haute couture-inspired cakes by Tokyo pastry chef Natsuko Shoji, who was recently named Asia's best pastry chef by the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants guide. And for history lovers, check out the Asian Civilisations Museum's three new galleries focused on jewellery, fashion and ceramics.

