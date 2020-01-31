Fighting the good fight with strong tech

AS the nature of financial misdemeanours has changed, so too has the way that such crimes are investigated and solved. Technology and the Internet have been both bane and boon for the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in its fight against graft. The digital paper trail reaches much farther and wider today, making it easier for perpetrators to cover their tracks. But the CPIB's tools and its agents have also become much more sophisticated - and effective. In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, the enforcers lift the lid (by a little bit) on their work.

Why would a financial giant like Ping An move on from a hugely successful, tried-and-true model to take a gamble on technology? The Chinese juggernaut's co-CEO Jessica Tan tells why taking the plunge into a pool that is today still generating losses makes business sense in The Raffles Conversation.

It's "good business" for companies to affirm that they stand behind stakeholder capitalism and take a step back from kow-towing to shareholders. But, as our CFA Singapore Insights column points out, there is a clear gap between statements of what businesses should be doing and what they are actually doing. It's time for business leaders to get real.

Is it time to scrap the replays in the FA Cup, or do they still have a place in the world's oldest club cup competition? Our Finish Line columnist debates the issues.

And The Steering Column finds out if the Mini Cooper SE can bring a dose of youthful, stylish chic to electric motoring during a test drive in Miami.

