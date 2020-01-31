You are here

Home > Weekend

Fighting the good fight with strong tech

Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200131_MLWEEKEND31_4020451.jpg

AS the nature of financial misdemeanours has changed, so too has the way that such crimes are investigated and solved. Technology and the Internet have been both bane and boon for the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in its fight against graft. The digital paper trail reaches much farther and wider today, making it easier for perpetrators to cover their tracks. But the CPIB's tools and its agents have also become much more sophisticated - and effective. In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, the enforcers lift the lid (by a little bit) on their work.

Why would a financial giant like Ping An move on from a hugely successful, tried-and-true model to take a gamble on technology? The Chinese juggernaut's co-CEO Jessica Tan tells why taking the plunge into a pool that is today still generating losses makes business sense in The Raffles Conversation.

It's "good business" for companies to affirm that they stand behind stakeholder capitalism and take a step back from kow-towing to shareholders. But, as our CFA Singapore Insights column points out, there is a clear gap between statements of what businesses should be doing and what they are actually doing. It's time for business leaders to get real.

Is it time to scrap the replays in the FA Cup, or do they still have a place in the world's oldest club cup competition? Our Finish Line columnist debates the issues.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

And The Steering Column finds out if the Mini Cooper SE can bring a dose of youthful, stylish chic to electric motoring during a test drive in Miami.

SEE ALSO

Singapore keeps high score in fight against graft

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe.

BREAKING

Jan 31, 2020 12:10 AM
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit posts 12% rise in Q4 DPU to 0.84 S cent

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (C-Reit) has registered a distribution per unit (DPU) of 0.84 Singapore...

Jan 30, 2020 11:52 PM
Companies & Markets

Creative Technology posts loss of US$2.8m for Q2FY20

CREATIVE Technology on Thursday said its net loss narrowed from US$4.92 million a year ago to US$2.8 million for the...

Jan 30, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

[SEOUL] From South Korea to the Czech Republic, China's coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand...

Jan 30, 2020 11:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux appoints Clifford Chance, Cavenagh Law as legal advisers

HYFLUX has appointed Clifford Chance and Cavenagh Law as its legal advisers in place of WongPartnership (WongP)...

Jan 30, 2020 11:18 PM
Transport

Japan seeks arrests of 3 Americans accused of helping Ghosn escape

[TOKYO] Japanese prosecutors Thursday issued arrest warrants for three Americans suspected of helping former Nissan...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly