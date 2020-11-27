You are here

Home > Weekend

Fitness players still reeling from body blow

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201127_MLWEEKEND27_4344083-1.jpg

HAVING trouble booking your usual fitness class as slots get snapped up as soon as they're available? While that might make it seem as if gyms and studios are firmly bouncing back from circuit breaker shutdowns, fitness players tell us this is hardly the case. Having to comply with social distancing means most facilities are open but operating at half-capacity or less, and online classes are merely a stop-gap.

Some facilities have already closed for good, jobs have been lost, and the road to recovery is more a marathon than a sprint through Phase Three, as and when it comes. We look at the tough trail ahead for an industry that only recently moved into boom mode, in Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

With several vaccines in the works, attention is turning to how these will be distributed. Merck BioPharma's new Asia Pacific vice-president Liz Henderson tells about the challenges - and opportunities - in supplying medicine to highly diverse markets, in The Raffles Conversation

In our Money Wisdom column, Providend's Chris Tan asks: Is universal life insurance the holy grail of legacy planning? We consider the options.

When times are tough, non-essentials are the first expenses to go. Is insurance one of these? The Winding Road column discusses if you should prune your insurance payments when cash is tight.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Take an Audi A4 and lower the roof to make it more sexy, and you have the A5 Sportback. But what does it do for the car if you remove the roof altogether? The Steering Column takes the A5 Cabriolet for a spin to find out.

And our Barfly angles into a snug little space on Ann Siang Hill, a pocket-sized bar that's big on flavours.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 05:50 AM
BT Explains
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit’s proposed merger with ESR-Reit

In the run-up to the extraordinary general meetings of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment...

Nov 26, 2020 10:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Accrelist drops proposed acquisition of F&B software firm

ACCRELIST is scrapping its proposed acquisition of Liaoning Mealplus Technology, a developer of software and...

Nov 26, 2020 10:50 PM
Government & Economy

ECB sounds alarm on worrying financing conditions

[FRANKFURT] The euro-area economy is seeing initial signs of strained financing conditions, European Central Bank...

Nov 26, 2020 10:34 PM
Government & Economy

UK will not accept a Brexit trade deal at any cost

[LONDON] Britain and the European Union can clinch a Brexit trade deal and the shape of one is clear but London will...

Nov 26, 2020 10:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Kimly's FY20 net profit rises 25.8%

COFFEE shop operator Kimly has posted a 25.8 per cent rise in net profit to S$25.2 million for the year ended Sept...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA, HDB release sale sites at Tengah, Ang Mo Kio

AstraZeneca faces more vaccine questions after manufacturing error

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

LTA awards S$932.8m contract to build Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO to sell 58m shares at S$0.93 each

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for