Fitness players still reeling from body blow

HAVING trouble booking your usual fitness class as slots get snapped up as soon as they're available? While that might make it seem as if gyms and studios are firmly bouncing back from circuit breaker shutdowns, fitness players tell us this is hardly the case. Having to comply with social distancing means most facilities are open but operating at half-capacity or less, and online classes are merely a stop-gap.

Some facilities have already closed for good, jobs have been lost, and the road to recovery is more a marathon than a sprint through Phase Three, as and when it comes. We look at the tough trail ahead for an industry that only recently moved into boom mode, in Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

With several vaccines in the works, attention is turning to how these will be distributed. Merck BioPharma's new Asia Pacific vice-president Liz Henderson tells about the challenges - and opportunities - in supplying medicine to highly diverse markets, in The Raffles Conversation

In our Money Wisdom column, Providend's Chris Tan asks: Is universal life insurance the holy grail of legacy planning? We consider the options.

When times are tough, non-essentials are the first expenses to go. Is insurance one of these? The Winding Road column discusses if you should prune your insurance payments when cash is tight.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Take an Audi A4 and lower the roof to make it more sexy, and you have the A5 Sportback. But what does it do for the car if you remove the roof altogether? The Steering Column takes the A5 Cabriolet for a spin to find out.

And our Barfly angles into a snug little space on Ann Siang Hill, a pocket-sized bar that's big on flavours.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe