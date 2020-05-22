You are here

Home > Weekend

Flying an uncharted path

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200522_WEEKEND_4124374-1.jpg

THE aviation sector has never seen worse times. Demand for travel disintegrated as Covid-19 kept whole countries at home for months. In one devastating swoop, airlines, airports and aircraft makers - all giants of globalism - faced an unprecedented crisis.

Yet as air transport starts to get back on its feet with lockdowns easing, the re-opening is also unparalleled. In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we weigh the impact of Covid-19 on the industry at a point where it is charting a flight path to restart operations.

What is the post office's role in today's tech-fuelled, online commerce-filled world? Postmaster General Vincent Phang tells The Raffles Conversation how SingPost is keeping up with the times and pushing the envelope.

Stock markets have recovered a large part of their shocking earlier losses, despite a looming recession that is likely to be worse than 2008. In This Time Is Different, we discuss the dislocation between the stock market and the economy, and how investors should react.

There are plenty of funds out there that claim to be responsible, ethical investments. How do you tell if what's being pitched to you is a bona fide ESG fund? Insights from CFA Society Singapore has some pointers.

SEE ALSO

Rolls-Royce 'working out' how job cuts will hit its 1,300 Singapore staff

With most companies now facing much uncertainty, payouts to shareholders are unsurprisingly being cut or cancelled. Diary of a Private Investor asks, have dividends had their day, and what does the income investor do now?

As we contemplate the contents of our homes now more than ever, we might feel we should throw out what surely is just "stuff". But as Sass & The City discovers, memorabilia collected is a poignant hark back to our pre-Covid lives.

And in our Health page, we look at what the world's centenarians have in common.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 05:49 AM
Stocks

US: Wall St finishes down as US-China tensions heighten trade deal worries

[CALIFORNIA] Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, a day after hitting two-month highs, on a fresh wave of China-US...

May 22, 2020 12:15 AM
Transport

Uber has spent US$19m on coronavirus financial assistance for drivers

[NEW YORK] Uber Technologies on Thursday for the first time detailed how much it has spent to support its ride-hail...

May 22, 2020 12:12 AM
Government & Economy

'Strong likelihood' US will need another aid package: Mnuchin

[WASHINGTON] The US most likely will need another injection of aid from the federal government, but officials will...

May 21, 2020 11:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Straco Corp swings into S$3.4m net loss for Q1, now on cost-cutting drive

MAINBOARD-listed Straco Corporation swung into a net loss of S$3.4 million for the first quarter, from a S$8.5...

May 21, 2020 11:05 PM
Government & Economy

73-year-old S'porean man dies of Covid-19; 448 new cases in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] A 73-year-old male Singapore citizen died of Covid-19 complication on Thursday.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.