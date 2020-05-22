Flying an uncharted path

THE aviation sector has never seen worse times. Demand for travel disintegrated as Covid-19 kept whole countries at home for months. In one devastating swoop, airlines, airports and aircraft makers - all giants of globalism - faced an unprecedented crisis.

Yet as air transport starts to get back on its feet with lockdowns easing, the re-opening is also unparalleled. In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we weigh the impact of Covid-19 on the industry at a point where it is charting a flight path to restart operations.

What is the post office's role in today's tech-fuelled, online commerce-filled world? Postmaster General Vincent Phang tells The Raffles Conversation how SingPost is keeping up with the times and pushing the envelope.

Stock markets have recovered a large part of their shocking earlier losses, despite a looming recession that is likely to be worse than 2008. In This Time Is Different, we discuss the dislocation between the stock market and the economy, and how investors should react.

There are plenty of funds out there that claim to be responsible, ethical investments. How do you tell if what's being pitched to you is a bona fide ESG fund? Insights from CFA Society Singapore has some pointers.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

With most companies now facing much uncertainty, payouts to shareholders are unsurprisingly being cut or cancelled. Diary of a Private Investor asks, have dividends had their day, and what does the income investor do now?

As we contemplate the contents of our homes now more than ever, we might feel we should throw out what surely is just "stuff". But as Sass & The City discovers, memorabilia collected is a poignant hark back to our pre-Covid lives.

And in our Health page, we look at what the world's centenarians have in common.