You are here

Home > Weekend

For better or worse, in the wedding business

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190510_MLWEEKEND10_3777606.jpg

THIN margins, finicky customers who want everything to be perfect, in a crowded market. The wedding industry is being shaken up, and in a world where picky but price-sensitive couples want more for less, wedding studios are facing the squeeze. This Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, Brunch looks past the pretty pictures in the business of weddings.

"Big Oil firm" and "sustainable company" don't usually go together. But at Finnish national oil company Neste, clean fuel is the key both to the future of its business and the planet. CEO Peter Vanacker tells why in The Raffles Conversation.

Throughout much of stock market history, taking the value approach in investing has been more rewarding than going for growth. But in the last decade, a different picture has emerged. Growth has been outpacing value, especially in the big cap sphere. Our Value Insight columnist asks, has today's economy changed fundamentally?

Fintech at its core is an amalgamation of finance and technology. But which comes first, the fin or the tech? CFA Singapore Insights explores what this means both for students preparing for a future in finance, and for financial institutions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The role of management today goes beyond leading the company to profitability. Business mentor John Bittleston sets out the new priorities for corporate leaders, and why management should be unleashed.

There's a pinata, colour-coded cake, maybe an explosion or two. Welcome to the world of gender reveal parties, where the pregnant unveil the sex of their unborn child with much drama and often, disaster. Our Offbeat columnist is shaking her head.

And in The Finish Line, our columnist shares his experience at the Spartan Race, one of the toughest obstacle courses in the world.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls
5 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BT_20190510_PWIPRO_3777514.jpg
May 10, 2019
Consumer

Wipro Consumer Care making bigger Splash in personal care market

BT_20190510_JAIHI10_3777583.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

New catalytic system helps turn unwanted CO2 into fuel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening