Formula for Happiness

HOW happy are Singaporeans? According to the annual World Happiness Report which ranks the happiness level of 156 countries, Singapore peaked at number 22 in 2016, but fell to 34 in 2018 and 2019. This is despite a strong GDP, healthy life expectancy and freedom from corruption. So what gives? The seemingly high level of unhappiness is so worrying to a group of Singaporeans that they have embarked on happiness initiatives to turn us into a happier country. In Friday's edition of Weekend magazine, we spotlight some of these programmes - from happiness festivals to workshops - designed to get Singaporeans out of their kiasu funk and add "contentment" to their list of five Cs. And guess what - all the programmes are oversubscribed.

To sweeten things up a bit, we speak to John Cheng, third-generation owner of Cheng Yew Heng Candy Factory, Singapore's oldest and only sugar-maker that has been making rock and jaggery sugar since the 1950s. He talks about joining his brothers in the business his grandfather founded and taking sugar-making into the present with more automation and slicker branding.

If that has whetted your appetite, we also speak to rising chef Gan Ming Kiat, who is finally turning his popular Mustard Seed home dining kitchen into a proper restaurant in June.

Meanwhile, check out the latest runway trends and get some ideas on how to translate the top fashion trends into something that you can actually wear to work and beyond. Hop onto a luxury cruise; peep into a homeowner's terrace house that's so comfortable visitors don't want to leave; and check out the latest caviar brand to satiate your appetite for this black gold.

