You are here

Home > Weekend

Formula for Happiness

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190425_JEBLURB_3763190.jpg

HOW happy are Singaporeans? According to the annual World Happiness Report which ranks the happiness level of 156 countries, Singapore peaked at number 22 in 2016, but fell to 34 in 2018 and 2019. This is despite a strong GDP, healthy life expectancy and freedom from corruption. So what gives? The seemingly high level of unhappiness is so worrying to a group of Singaporeans that they have embarked on happiness initiatives to turn us into a happier country. In Friday's edition of Weekend magazine, we spotlight some of these programmes - from happiness festivals to workshops - designed to get Singaporeans out of their kiasu funk and add "contentment" to their list of five Cs. And guess what - all the programmes are oversubscribed.

To sweeten things up a bit, we speak to John Cheng, third-generation owner of Cheng Yew Heng Candy Factory, Singapore's oldest and only sugar-maker that has been making rock and jaggery sugar since the 1950s. He talks about joining his brothers in the business his grandfather founded and taking sugar-making into the present with more automation and slicker branding.

If that has whetted your appetite, we also speak to rising chef Gan Ming Kiat, who is finally turning his popular Mustard Seed home dining kitchen into a proper restaurant in June.

Meanwhile, check out the latest runway trends and get some ideas on how to translate the top fashion trends into something that you can actually wear to work and beyond. Hop onto a luxury cruise; peep into a homeowner's terrace house that's so comfortable visitors don't want to leave; and check out the latest caviar brand to satiate your appetite for this black gold.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 M1 to delist on April 24
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

BT_20190425_LLNTUC_3763165.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

NTUC working on retirement, re-hiring ages of 65 and 70

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening