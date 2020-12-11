You are here

Gen Z goes investing

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

A WHOLE new generation of digital natives is descending on and consuming all things online, and they have moved into investing. Brokerages tell us they saw a jump this year in account openings in the 18-24 age group - the Gen Zs - as the pandemic led to more young people staying home and staying online.

In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we look at the investing behaviour of this well-informed demographic. And we meet some of these savvy young people to find out what they are doing with their money.

Cyber security has never been more important - or more needed. In The Raffles Conversation, ethical hacker Jeff Moss tells why governments, policymakers and companies must come up with new ways to safeguard networks.

With the year coming to an end, how should investors position for 2021? In This Time Is Different, our columnist discusses the merits of hedging a fully invested equity portfolio, versus trying to time the markets with cash holdings, in the Wealth & Investing section.

PAP v PAP: The Party's struggle to adapt to a changing Singapore has wedged itself onto local bestseller lists since hitting bookshelves early in November. Our Fine Print columnist takes a close read of the book to see if it delivers.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for