Getting artsy

JUST slightly over a decade ago, you could count the number of art galleries in Hong Kong on the fingers of one hand. Now there are well over 100, including big names like David Zwirner and the Gagosian, representing some of the biggest names in the art world.

This growth has not been by chance, but is the direct result of the mega art fair Art HK in 2008, which has evolved to become Art Basel Hong Kong, Asia's buzziest art event.

In Friday's issue of Weekend, we look at this year's show, and look at how it has helped Hong Kong evolve to become an important cultural hub with the spawning of more public art spaces and a less censorious approach to art.

Even as threats of restrictions by Beijing hover, it is rapidly building a loyal arts audience both locally and internationally.

Still on the subject of Art Basel, we speak with Sam Keller, director of Fondation Beyeler - the most-visited museum in Switzerland and leading player in the art world, where collectors and museums are eager to place their works. Founder Ernst Beyeler was the co-founder of Art Basel in 1970, and Mr Keller talks about his mentor and his career dealing with some of the best art ever created.

Meanwhile, the next time you're at a steakhouse and you're offered a feather blade or an intercostal, you're not in the wrong restaurant.

Beyond ribeye, striploin or tomahawk, we delve into a menu of alternative types of steak, and tell you which one makes the cut.

We also take a closeup look at the watches to lust after, from the recent BaselWorld, while peeping into the home of an art lover who has covered every wall with her favourite pieces.

And for the style-conscious, find out how Bohemian tie-dye has made its way into the work wardrobe.