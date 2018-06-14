You are here

Home > Weekend

Getting crafty, in the Weekend magazine

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180614_MLMAG14_3471183.jpg

IN a buy and throw society like ours, why make something yourself when you can just get it off the shelf somewhere? As interest in all things artisanal grows, more are discovering the joy of crafting something with their own bare hands that can be displayed in their own homes. From ceramics to glass-blowing and furniture making, Friday's edition of Weekend magazine shows you where you can pick up a craft or two.

We also find out the latest travel trends from Chang Theng Wee, the founder of bespoke travel company Country Holidays who is now the head of luxury operator Scott Dunn's Asian business.

For chocolate lovers, look out for more exotic variety as bean-to-bar chocolate makers make their presence felt.

Meanwhile, watch company De Bethune's former CEO Pierre Jacques rejoins the company to set it on the right track, and Marina Bay Sands announces plans to open its next new ground-breaking nightspot.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management

Most Read

1 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
2 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
3 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
4 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
5 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy at risk from faster-than-expected rate hikes

Jun 14, 2018
SME

New award launched to recognise firms that reinvent, innovate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening