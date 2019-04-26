You are here

Going flat out to get ahead

WE are all agile now - except that we are not. Ever so often, we hear of the need for our companies, our businesses, to be agile. We need to be able to respond quickly in the face of competition and more demanding customers. Yet many firms end up paralysed by their top-down structure.

Can the Nordic management style, with its flat structure and consensus-based approach, put more companies on the right track? Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend looks at how the Scandi model of egalitarian organisations works, and what businesses can learn from it.

In The Raffles Conversation, AT Kearney boss Alex Liu gives his take on management, and why consulting is a team sport.

Our Management Unleashed column, meanwhile, explains how to organise your business to maximise performance all the time.

US high yield bonds have performed well year-to-date. Investors may be tempted to get their feet wet, but it is time to be cautious on the segment, says our Fund Watch column. And in CFA Singapore Insights, a comprehensive analysis of the life sciences and healthcare sector.

Are you in the market for a wireless speaker that is at once an architectural and technological marvel? Gearhead is spooked by how good Devialet's Phantom is.

Ford has facelifted the iconic Mustang, and The Steering Column gets behind the wheel to find out if the car's engineers have spent their time just horsing around.

