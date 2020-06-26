You are here

Home > Weekend

Grocery e-tailers moving up the food chain

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200626_MLWEEKEND_4156499.jpg

ONLINE grocery retailers found themselves plunged into the deep end of the supermarket pool when Singapore's circuit breaker period started. Shoppers flooded online when they couldn't, or didn't want to, leave home, putting the grocery e-commerce business model to the test.

Pushed to scale up more quickly than they expected to, e-tailers struggled, crippled also by supply shortages due to worldwide lockdowns. Two months on, they seem to have found their feet. Have online grocery retailers finally come into their own? We look at the bread and butter issues in Brunch this Saturday, in The Business Times Weekend.

While many companies are reeling from the effects of the pandemic, tech company Infor has seen robust demand for its enterprise software. In The Raffles Conversation, CEO Kevin Samuelson explains in why helping businesses run operations smoothly has become an essential service.

Amid the Covid-19 chaos, sustainable investing and ESG (environmental, social and governance) trends stand out. Our Investing for Impact column asks, is green the new gold?

In Insights from CFA Society Singapore, we spotlight transparency. How should a company handle information disclosure in times of crisis, and still ensure it is not accused of manipulating its stock price?

SEE ALSO

Woolworths says it underpaid more staff, costs to hit annual profit

Technology is the great enabler that has allowed most of us to work from home relatively painlessly. Yet operating in this new normal has cast a different light on starting a new job. How does a rookie learn on the job when the job is being done from home, and should they be allowed some slack? The Winding Road discusses the dos and don'ts.

And in The Steering Column, we examine how Audi's first electric car - the E-Tron - shows that the big shift to guilt-free motoring has far more in common with good habits, rather than grand resolutions.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 12:34 AM
Technology

Google says it will pay publishers for news content

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google will pay partnered media publishers in three countries and offer some users free access to...

Jun 26, 2020 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Rainy day hastens sovereign wealth funds' refocus to home

[LONDON] Famed for snapping up glitzy real estate and stakes in troubled international banks during the global...

Jun 26, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

EU is 'very concerned' by delayed WTO decision on tariffs against US

[BRUSSELS] A delay to a decision on whether the European Union can impose tariffs against the United States over...

Jun 26, 2020 12:01 AM
Consumer

Unilever's 'Fair & Lovely' to get makeover after backlash

[MUMBAI] Unilever will drop the word "fair" from its "Fair & Lovely" skin lightening products, it said on...

Jun 25, 2020 11:54 PM
Government & Economy

Global trade plunged by record during peak of virus lockdowns

[AMSTERDAM] Global trade suffered a record plunge at the peak of the lockdowns to contain the coronavirus, dropping...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.