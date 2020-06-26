Grocery e-tailers moving up the food chain

ONLINE grocery retailers found themselves plunged into the deep end of the supermarket pool when Singapore's circuit breaker period started. Shoppers flooded online when they couldn't, or didn't want to, leave home, putting the grocery e-commerce business model to the test.

Pushed to scale up more quickly than they expected to, e-tailers struggled, crippled also by supply shortages due to worldwide lockdowns. Two months on, they seem to have found their feet. Have online grocery retailers finally come into their own? We look at the bread and butter issues in Brunch this Saturday, in The Business Times Weekend.

While many companies are reeling from the effects of the pandemic, tech company Infor has seen robust demand for its enterprise software. In The Raffles Conversation, CEO Kevin Samuelson explains in why helping businesses run operations smoothly has become an essential service.

Amid the Covid-19 chaos, sustainable investing and ESG (environmental, social and governance) trends stand out. Our Investing for Impact column asks, is green the new gold?

In Insights from CFA Society Singapore, we spotlight transparency. How should a company handle information disclosure in times of crisis, and still ensure it is not accused of manipulating its stock price?

Technology is the great enabler that has allowed most of us to work from home relatively painlessly. Yet operating in this new normal has cast a different light on starting a new job. How does a rookie learn on the job when the job is being done from home, and should they be allowed some slack? The Winding Road discusses the dos and don'ts.

And in The Steering Column, we examine how Audi's first electric car - the E-Tron - shows that the big shift to guilt-free motoring has far more in common with good habits, rather than grand resolutions.

