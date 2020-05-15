Have property cooling measures lost their punch?

SINGAPORE'S property market has had 10 rounds of "cooling" measures since 1996, each time bringing in new curbs or tightened rules designed to moderate behaviour and stem runaway rises in price. In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we ask if property cooling measures have lost their efficacy, and look at some of the implications. Just how long does it take before property cooling measures lose their punch?

Okay Google, what do I now? Google Singapore's new country director Ben King has had his plate full since the Covid crisis struck. In The Raffles Conversation, he shares what Google has been doing, both for its business and staff as well as behind the scenes.

Today's information overload is never-ending. As we continue to scour all sources for what we think is important, bear in mind what our Value Insight column says, on how to think scientifically in a "post-truth" world.

A circuit breaker for the virus is necessarily a circuit breaker for the economy, the course of which only runs smooth when income and spending flows are uninterrupted. In the face of such disruption, governments have had to dig deep and with unconventional tools. Insights from CFA Society Singapore looks at nine policy taboos that have been overturned.

Working from home seems all well and good until you realise your hastily put-together home office is terribly sub-optimal for your back. In Fighting Fit, a physiotherapist and a Pilates teacher offer tips and exercises to set your back right.

While we wait patiently for bars to re-open, our resident Barfly investigates where and how to get her fix of her favourite: shochu cocktails.

Evidence of a new Covid-19 symptom emerges in the form of a madness peculiar to the true car enthusiast: the desire to buy a classic car. In The Steering Column, we contemplate how weeks of being cooped up at home has somehow rekindled the idea that, in an old car, rust and gold are one and the same.

