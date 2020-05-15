You are here

Home > Weekend

Have property cooling measures lost their punch?

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200515_MLWEEKEND15_4117479.jpg

SINGAPORE'S property market has had 10 rounds of "cooling" measures since 1996, each time bringing in new curbs or tightened rules designed to moderate behaviour and stem runaway rises in price. In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we ask if property cooling measures have lost their efficacy, and look at some of the implications. Just how long does it take before property cooling measures lose their punch?

Okay Google, what do I now? Google Singapore's new country director Ben King has had his plate full since the Covid crisis struck. In The Raffles Conversation, he shares what Google has been doing, both for its business and staff as well as behind the scenes.

Today's information overload is never-ending. As we continue to scour all sources for what we think is important, bear in mind what our Value Insight column says, on how to think scientifically in a "post-truth" world.

A circuit breaker for the virus is necessarily a circuit breaker for the economy, the course of which only runs smooth when income and spending flows are uninterrupted. In the face of such disruption, governments have had to dig deep and with unconventional tools. Insights from CFA Society Singapore looks at nine policy taboos that have been overturned.

Working from home seems all well and good until you realise your hastily put-together home office is terribly sub-optimal for your back. In Fighting Fit, a physiotherapist and a Pilates teacher offer tips and exercises to set your back right.

SEE ALSO

PropNex's Q1 net profit more than triples on higher property transactions

While we wait patiently for bars to re-open, our resident Barfly investigates where and how to get her fix of her favourite: shochu cocktails.

Evidence of a new Covid-19 symptom emerges in the form of a madness peculiar to the true car enthusiast: the desire to buy a classic car. In The Steering Column, we contemplate how weeks of being cooped up at home has somehow rekindled the idea that, in an old car, rust and gold are one and the same.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 05:47 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares hit 3-week low on doubts over speedy recovery

[BENGALURU] A wave of selling hit European shares on Thursday amid investor fears of a prolonged economic downturn...

May 15, 2020 02:00 AM
Garage

Data privacy startup Dathena raises US$12m in Series A round led by Jungle Ventures

DATHENA, a Singapore-based deeptech startup providing AI-powered data privacy and security solutions, has raised US$...

May 15, 2020 12:04 AM
Companies & Markets

Best World Q1 net profit up 29% to S$13.3m, led by Taiwan, China sales

MAINBOARD-LISTED skincare-product company Best World International, which remains under a bourse probe over its...

May 15, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Qatar makes face masks mandatory on threat of jail, fines

[DOHA] Qatar has made wearing a face mask compulsory for everyone who steps outside their home, with violators...

May 14, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

WTO Chief quits suddenly, adding to global turmoil

[FRANKFURT] The head of the organisation charged with bringing a semblance of order to international trade relations...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.