How to make the kindest cuts

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200214_MLWEEKEND_4033609.jpg

LAYING off people is never easy. Apart from the minefield of ill will that bosses have to navigate when cutting headcount, companies are also learning that morale and reputation are at great risk when a retrenchment exercise is poorly executed. This Saturday in the Brunch feature of The Business Times Weekend, find out what it takes to carry out a lay-off exercise and what are some best practices that companies tend to neglect.

Seasoned trade negotiator and lawyer Victoria Espeniel has made intellectual property protection her life's work. The CEO of BSA | The Software Alliance tells The Raffles Conversation how she intends to expand the agenda of the software industry's leading advocacy body.

Markets seem quite calm in the face of a global Covid-19 outbreak, a rather marked difference in response compared to when Sars hit the region some 17 years ago. Our Value Insight columnist explores what this says about the markets' assumptions about the disease.

It's all well and good to make a pledge to take action on sustainability. Businesses know it pays to signal good intentions. But bridging the gap between all talk and actual action is the much harder task. CFA Singapore Insights explains why companies have to create a narrative and involve employees in order to bring their intentions to good ends.

The four-door sedan is dead. Long live the four-door coupe! The Steering Column slips behind the wheel of the slinky Audi A7 Sportback to see if the new entry-level model cuts it on the four-wheeled catwalk.

Employment growth for residents slowed slightly in 2019, unemployment edged up: MOM

Feb 14, 2020 12:02 AM
Banking & Finance

Centerbridge seeks up to US$5b for fourth debt fund

[NEW YORK] US private equity firm Centerbridge Partners is seeking to raise up to US$5 billion for its fourth...

Feb 13, 2020 11:49 PM
Consumer

In Norway, bottles made of plastic are still fantastic

[FETSUND,Norway] One at a time, the elderly lady places her empties into the gaping hole of a machine at the...

Feb 13, 2020 11:43 PM
Garage

GrabWheels raises US$30m in ongoing Series A round

THE mobility arm of ride-hailing giant Grab, GrabWheels, announced on Thursday it has raised US$30 million from...

Feb 13, 2020 11:29 PM
Consumer

Alibaba warns of drop in e-commerce revenues due to coronavirus

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba Group Holding warned of a drop in revenues at its key e-commerce businesses this quarter as the...

Feb 13, 2020 11:24 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX asks Vividthree to explain why company is raising more funds

CATALIST-LISTED visual effects studio Vividthree Holdings told the bourse on Thursday that it has had to turn to a...

