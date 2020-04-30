Hunker down at home with some mindfulness tips

ONE round of circuit breaker measures down, and one more to go. As the country hunkers down for yet another few weeks of highly restricted movement, the focus of everyone's life turns to the home, and what can be done in it.

Kick back this May Day long weekend with a leisurely read on how to stay at home mindfully and in style in Friday's issue of Weekend magazine. Enjoy some retail therapy and rework your home wardrobe with some sleek styles from trending fashion brands. Learn how to cut your own hair, create your own spa at home, put together a DIY gourmet meal at home and even make your own scents.

We also catch up with billionaire heiress/beauty entrepreneur Kim Lim to find out the challenges of having to close her businesses because of Covid-19 and how she's trying to do her bit to help by making weekly food drops to frontline healthcare workers.

If you've been feeling a little down lately as well, you're not alone. Psychologist Maria Micha believes that too many people are stressed out without acknowledging it to themselves, and that more needs to be done to make sure that those who need counselling have access to it. She offers advice on how to get through this difficult time, such as following a set routine, getting enough sleep and eating properly - common sense tips which are all too often ignored.

One thing for sure is that creative people haven't stopped creating, and from fashion labels making their own quirky face masks to designers expressing themselves with photography and product design, there's plenty to cheer you up. And if you're a watch fan, check out our sneak peak at the highlights of the recently launched Watches and Wonders.

