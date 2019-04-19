You are here

Is the Jewel a game changer for Changi?

Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190419_PG1WKBLURB_3758024.jpg

CHANGI Airport’s shiny new Jewel has opened its doors, and the crowds of expectant visitors are flooding in. As stunning as it is, will it be Changi’s game-changer or is it just another huge new airport mall?

Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend takes stock of how the massive S$1.7 billion attraction will up the ante in both airport experience and retail. Could it strengthen Changi’s lead or is the competition fast catching up?

Increasingly, our payments are going online, and the security of that passage has become more crucial than ever. In The Raffles Conversation, Rohan Mahadevan, senior vice-president of international markets at PayPal, tells why keeping your money safe is the company’s No 1 priority.

Does a yield curve inversion – often taken as a bearish signal – mean a recession is imminent? This Time Is Different dissects the data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CFA Singapore Insights charts the future of the investment profession, and what it means for both employers and employees in the sector. Do stockbrokers make for good investments whichever way the markets go? The Fool’s Eye View takes a look at brokerages’ dividend numbers.

Jack Ma recently stirred a hornet’s nest when he declared that workers should embrace Alibaba’s “996” work culture: working from 9 to 9, 6 days a week. Cubicle Files takes a look at the value of hard work, both for the company and the individual.

Sass & The City trawls the shifting seas of social media and finds, amid the black holes and bubble tea, that banality is better than bad manners.

The Sex And The City series may be well and truly over, but the Cosmopolitan lives on, as Barfly discovers.

And in The Finish Line, the first all-female OCBC Cycle Speedway Club Championship team tells our columnist why they’re excited for the future of women’s cycling.

