Israeli tech's Singapore connection

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WHAT do Singapore banks, SMEs and Israeli deep-tech AI startups have in common? A bridge to capital that is facilitating traffic both ways. This Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, Brunch looks at how Singapore is providing a connection for Israeli tech startups seeking a path to Asian capital, while also giving Singapore businesses access to leading-edge technologies in cybersecurity and data science.

In The Raffles Conversation, Iata director-general Alexandre de Juniac takes stock of the trends and events weighing on the aviation sector.

Given the vast number of Chinese equities listed around the world, investing in China can be a challenge. Fund Watch gives some ETF ideas. CFA Singapore Insights sets out seven trends in investment management, from the active-to-passive shift to fee compression. Could insurers be a sure-win for your portfolio? The Fool's Eye View tracks their dividend returns.

What was corporate social responsibility (CSR) ten years ago has suddenly become more a matter of planet survival and human development. The existing machinery of democracy and politics simply cannot keep up. Business is therefore having to cover the gap in funding and direction. Can it do so? Management Unleashed takes up the cause.

Sass & The City explains why "boys will be boys" cannot be a valid excuse to explain away behaviour like voyeurism, and how women are still expected to be the ones to deal with toxic masculinity.

Gearhead saves you some money with the Google Pixel 3a XL, a powerful but affordable mid-range phone that doesn't skimp on features.

The Winding Road suggests that, rather than forming a barrier dividing young and old, technology can bridge the gap between generations.

And in The Finish Line, we chat with Jeffrey Foo, the man behind the annual Osim Sundown Marathon, which takes place on June 1.

