You are here

Home > Weekend

Journey to captivating Columbia this Weekend

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180726_MLMAG26_3512307.jpg

FORGET Pablo Escobar and what you've watched on Narcos. It's still not all quiet on the criminal front, but Colombia is brimming with natural beauty and culture, with the likes of the Andes, colourful festivals, well-preserved colonial towns, pristine national parks and Amazonian forests offering a biodiversity that's second to none - not to mention the most welcoming people you're likely to meet anywhere.

In Friday's edition of Weekend magazine, we take you through captivating Colombia - travelling through the capital city of Bogota for a meeting with its native son, the famous artist Fernando Botero, and the nature lover's paradise of Cocora Valley in the Andes mountains. Traipse through Escobar's home town of Medellin, which has gone from being the murder capital of the world to becoming "South America's Silicon Valley"; it is even also one of the most liveable cities in the country. And for a taste of how the Spanish colonialists lived, check out the beautifully preserved 16th century city of Cartagena.

Back in Singapore, we meet Singapore's representative at the 2019 Venice Biennale, artist Song-Ming Ang, who talks about his eclectic body of art that centres on sound and music.

Also, if you used to haunt Cuppage Plaza for your fix of authentic Japanese food cooked by food nazi-like Japanese chefs, an alternative is brewing in the equally run-down surroundings of Fortune Centre. A handful of Japanese restaurants, including Singaporean female sushi chef Aeron Choo's Kappou, are hoping to replicate a similar environment with their regional specialties.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

We also take a close-up look at the Singapore building contenders at this year's World Architecture Festival, as well as the work of artist Liang Shaoji at an excellent exhibition focusing on natural materials.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

BT_20180726_VIESS_3512434.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Ong Ye Kung lists 4 sources of tension facing education

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening