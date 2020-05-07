You are here

Home > Weekend

Kondo eyes tidying up your work arena too

Thu, May 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200507_JEBLURB7_4110931.jpg

DOES your career spark joy? After going through your closets and telling yourself to get rid of the clothes that don't make you happy, the doyenne of tidiness Marie Kondo wants to clean up your job too.

In her new book, Joy At Work, the pint-sized Japanese minimalist who made millions reorganising people's homes, is hoping to reprise her success in that other inner sanctum of your life. The book says that studies show that tidy people gain others' trust more easily and are more likely to be promoted. While the whole work-from-home reality now gives you some reprieve from having to spring clean your desk, Ms Kondo offers plenty of other advice from organising your in-box to asking yourself if you are in the right job in the first place.

But should you listen to her? Weekend magazine asks local life coaches and HR experts for tips on how to incorporate her advice into your work routine.

Meanwhile, it is Mother's Day weekend and we talk to top chefs such as Julien Royer, "Hatch" Hashida, Malcolm Lee and Cheryl Koh - self-confessed Mummy's boys and girl - who pay tribute to the first ladies of their lives with comforting recipes that you can replicate at home for Mum.

We also meet Shanya Amarasuriya, the third-generation scion of family-owned BP de Silva Jewellers on her new role as creative director and taking the jewellery business into the next era.

SEE ALSO

Living and working in a post-pandemic world

Design-wise, get an inside look at a home which features cross-cultural styles that give it a global feel, and find out more about IWC's new Portugieser watch collection in an exclusive interview with its chief executive. And end off the weekend with a selection of good reads for Mum to catch up on.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 7, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

US private payrolls dive by a record 20.2 million

[WASHINGTON] US private employers laid off a record 20.236 million workers in April as mandatory business closures...

May 7, 2020 12:04 AM
Government & Economy

WHO warns of new lockdowns if transition not managed carefully

[ZURICH] The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday warned of the risks of returning to lockdown...

May 6, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

Cedele, Goodman Environmental Group fined for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures

[SINGAPORE] Two companies have been fined for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures at the workplace, as the...

May 6, 2020 11:24 PM
Government & Economy

Two more deaths from Covid-19, bringing S'pore's death toll to 20

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (May 6) that two more people have died from complications...

May 6, 2020 11:12 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit Q1 DPU down 13.5% to 1.86 S'pore cts

FIRST Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.86 Singapore cents for the three...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.