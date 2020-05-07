Kondo eyes tidying up your work arena too

DOES your career spark joy? After going through your closets and telling yourself to get rid of the clothes that don't make you happy, the doyenne of tidiness Marie Kondo wants to clean up your job too.

In her new book, Joy At Work, the pint-sized Japanese minimalist who made millions reorganising people's homes, is hoping to reprise her success in that other inner sanctum of your life. The book says that studies show that tidy people gain others' trust more easily and are more likely to be promoted. While the whole work-from-home reality now gives you some reprieve from having to spring clean your desk, Ms Kondo offers plenty of other advice from organising your in-box to asking yourself if you are in the right job in the first place.

But should you listen to her? Weekend magazine asks local life coaches and HR experts for tips on how to incorporate her advice into your work routine.

Meanwhile, it is Mother's Day weekend and we talk to top chefs such as Julien Royer, "Hatch" Hashida, Malcolm Lee and Cheryl Koh - self-confessed Mummy's boys and girl - who pay tribute to the first ladies of their lives with comforting recipes that you can replicate at home for Mum.

We also meet Shanya Amarasuriya, the third-generation scion of family-owned BP de Silva Jewellers on her new role as creative director and taking the jewellery business into the next era.

Design-wise, get an inside look at a home which features cross-cultural styles that give it a global feel, and find out more about IWC's new Portugieser watch collection in an exclusive interview with its chief executive. And end off the weekend with a selection of good reads for Mum to catch up on.