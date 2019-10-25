Leaving no stone unturned

DIAMONDS, as perpetuated by the jewellery trade, are forever. And for criminal elements, they are also a quick and easy way to transport inordinately large sums of cash in kind.

New rules regulating the trade - and traders - of precious stones and metals have just kicked in. While certainly laudable as part of Singapore's bid to fight money laundering and the financing of terrorism, compliance is the bugbear. Dealers and lawyers weigh in on the new regime, in Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

Linda Jackson fell into the car industry by chance, but her unconventional view of the business has propelled her to the top job at Citroën. She shares her journey in The Raffles Conversation.

In all markets, trends exist beyond growth, valuations and regimes. Our Fund Watch column looks at what trends are pointing to in today's gloomy markets. As robos continue to expand in the financial area, the question on minds always is: Will AI beat us in investing? CFA Singapore Insights breaks down what AI and big data mean for money management, and for the investing profession.

What really is intelligence, and how do you assess if an employee is smart enough to solve problems and create opportunities for your company? Business mentor John Bittleston sizes up smarts.

Wireless earbuds are all the rage, and we're not talking Airpods. Gearhead puts the Sony WF-1000XM3 to the test and concludes that it could well be the ultimate pair of wireless earbuds.

The Finish Line previews this weekend's Women's Tennis Association Finals in Shenzhen, the first of 10 editions that will be held in the Chinese city with a record prize purse of US$14 million on offer.

And in our Health page, cardiologist Michael Lim dispels some myths about stroke.