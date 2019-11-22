Lessons in corporate governance for startups

HOW the mighty have fallen. As WeWorks' spectacular failure and investor Masayoshi Son's somewhat regretful admission of "a problem with my own judgement" show, it's not easy being the cool kid on the corporate block. But the real lesson here is, it shouldn't be easy.

Private companies operate away from the public eye and without being subjected to the rigours of disclosure that rule listed companies. In such an unfettered environment, it becomes even more important to maintain high standards of corporate governance. Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend lays out why the cool kids need adult supervision.

"Don't get too comfortable" is also a message that corporate chieftains need to hear, says John Ryan, CEO of international executive education provider Center for Creative Leadership. In The Raffles Conversation, he tells why leaders should continue to push themselves and the people that they work with.

Could central banks today be seriously contemplating the "helicopter money" tack? That is, putting cash in the hands of the spending public. The outcome would be something investors need to be very cautious about, says our columnist in This Time Is Different.

In the field of ESG reporting, investors can find themselves clutching at straws of too little data. CFA Singapore Insights explains why, in the ESG area, exercising judgement is more important than access to data when it comes to decision-making.

For various reasons, a business might want to - or be compelled to - part ways with a customer. Management Unleashed gives some tips on customer management, and how to cut the cord.

And if you're contemplating Google's new phone, Gearhead tells why it's not so Pixel perfect.

