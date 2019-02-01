You are here

Home > Weekend

Life after en bloc

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190201_MLWEEKEND_3684947.jpg

GOING en bloc has meant instant millionaire status for thousands of home owners. Is a collective sale the road to riches? In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we speak to some newly rich who tell us what their millions have brought them.

John Hadfield, CEO of ad agency BBH Singapore, talks about pushing the boundaries and selling the idea of being "the worst parents in the world" in The Raffles Conversation.

In investing and trading, we cannot always catch the move in the leader, but we can catch the move when it's replicated by a follower. Chart View looks at two commodities that have that connection - gold and silver.

The Australian banking royal commission will soon make public its inquiry into misconduct in the financial services sector. Ahead of the highly anticipated report, CFA Singapore Insights probes how investment advisers may be held accountable for overbilling clients.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Retaining staff is too often cited as one of a firm's biggest challenges. Business mentor John Bittleston explains how to make new staff feel welcome, valued and part of a cohesive and close team.

In The Finish Line, we look at America's biggest sporting event: the Superbowl.

And in The Steering Column, BT tests the all-new Porsche 911 on the track in Spain to find out if the sporting icon has any new tricks up its sleeve.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

Feb 1, 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
3 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
4 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
5 How to fund rising fiscal spending?
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

Feb 1, 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

BT_20190201_JLLEND_3685069.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Mortgage growth in Dec hits record low

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening