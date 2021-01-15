You are here

Home > Weekend

Mental health startups and apps on the upswing

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210115_MLWEEKEND_4408188.jpg

WITH wellness at the fore after a year full of stress, demand is at a high for mental healthcare services. Startups and apps in the field are raising record amounts of capital. Not only are individual consumers now more amenable to seeking help and making use of such healthcare, corporations are sitting up and taking note, with many starting to provide mental health services for employees as a work benefit.

In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we look at the rapidly growing sector, and hear why practitioners think demand will outlast the pandemic.

Think architecture, and avant garde buildings come to mind. But as Atelier Ten founder Patrick Bellew explains, it is really about creating solutions. The man behind the firm that designed Singapore's Jewel and Esplanade talks to us in The Raffles Conversation.

Is alpha over as a concept? In This Time Is Different, our columnist discusses how alpha, or the excess returns from manager skills, has been arbitraged away by efficient markets, and has become much more difficult to find, and the implications for investors.

If you're all set for the Liverpool vs Manchester United match this weekend, don't miss our columnist's take in The Finish Line.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Audi RS 6 Avant is everything you could possibly want in one car: gratuitously fast, usefully spacious and styled to turn heads. So why is it destined to be a rare sight in Singapore? Find out in The Steering Column.

And on our Health page, a cardiologist explains what it will take to live longer.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 12:27 AM
Life & Culture

Doctor who declared Trump 'healthiest' president ever dies

[NEW YORK] President Donald Trump's former personal doctor - who claimed Trump had dictated a letter insisting he...

Jan 15, 2021 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

US blacklists China's CNOOC, saying it helps China intimidate neighbours

[WASHINGTON] The US Commerce Department said Thursday it added Chinese National Overseas Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to...

Jan 15, 2021 12:01 AM
Stocks

US: Dow, Nasdaq hit record highs as focus turns to Biden's stimulus plan

[NEW YORK] The Dow and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday in anticipation of President-elect Joe Biden's...

Jan 14, 2021 11:53 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort drops to six-month low on finances concern

[WASHINGTON] A gauge of US consumer sentiment dropped last week to a six-month low as Americans' ratings of their...

Jan 14, 2021 11:40 PM
Consumer

Samsung launches Galaxy S21 phones with lower prices

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics on Thursday debuted three Galaxy S21 smartphones, upgraded earbuds and a gadget to track...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Doctor who declared Trump 'healthiest' president ever dies

Yangzijiang inks deal for 30% stake in new Chinese LNG joint venture

Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu: sources

Broker's take: Maybank KE raises TP for Wilmar on potential Q4 surprises

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for