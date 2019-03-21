More room at the inn

STAYCATIONERS, rejoice. Going by how local hotels are reporting a growing number of Singaporeans booking their rooms, spending a weekend in luxury hotel rooms without your passport is becoming as big a pastime as eating and shopping. And to make sure they stay fresh and relevant, established hotels have been on a revamp spree of late, so that they stay competitive in the face of competition from the new hotels that have been popping up. In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, we visit some familiar names to see what they have to offer, as well as give you a sneak peek of some of the new properties that will be popping up this year.

If you've always put your personal passions on hold because of your career, let David Yarrow tell you how he gave up his career as a hedge fund manager to become a fulltime wildlife photographer. But he is no struggling artist either, not when his striking black and white photographs sell for between US$75,000 to US$110,000. He talks about how passion can also have a business plan in Weekend Interview.

So you might have seen all the buzz on plant-based burgers that "bleed" just like real meat. Before you dig in, check out our story on whether this is just a fad or a taste of our future. Also, if you're a sucker for homemade artisanal ingredients, we round up a list of lipsmacking treats made by restaurant chefs that will raise your cooking bar a couple of notches.

If you're still hungry, take a trip to Spain's Basque country where old world charm and some of the best food in the world can be found in the tiny town of San Sebastian. We also check out two upcoming co-living spaces and explore our obsession with superheroes as both the big and small screen are inundated with the likes of Captain Marvel, Umbrella Academy and the upcoming Avengers: The End Game.

