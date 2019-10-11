No longer laughing their way to the bank

IT used to be that banking was a career that you could solidly bank on. But with the financial sector in the throes of transformation, the rise of digital banking and global heavyweights cutting back everywhere, bankers today are feeling more insecure than ever.

In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we find out how the profession has changed, which sectors are hiring and what skills are now in demand.

Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost, a self-professed tech optimist, reads sci-fi to suss out future trends, and sees humans collaborating, like Tony Stark in Iron Man, with machines. He shares his thoughts in The Raffles Conversation.

We often don't think much of it, but when making decisions on scarce resources, be it our time or our funds, opportunity cost should always be taken into consideration. Value Insight tells why the hidden costs are sometimes the most important.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

CFA Singapore Insights, meanwhile, explains why investors considering Reits should look beyond dividend yields.

How should bosses go about promoting - and demoting - employees? In Management Unleashed, business mentor John Bittleston has a few tips on nurturing and nudging staff, and letting go kindly.

Unchecked, glaucoma can lead to irreversible blindness. In our Health page, we look at the causes of the silent disease, and how to treat and prevent it.