Oscar crystal ball is here

YOU may be a big Netflix fan, but there's still nothing like the full movie experience. And regardless of the many controversies around it, the Academy Awards still ranks as the greatest validation for moviemakers in Hollywood and the rest of the world.

In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, we look at this year's top contenders including Alfonso Cuaron's Roma (incidentally also screened on Netflix)- tipped to go home with the top prize when the Oscars are given out on Feb 24 - and our predictions for the rest of the categories. We also look at some of the year's talking points from Kevin Hart's departure as emcee (leaving the Awards host-less) to multicultural diversity finally being given its due.

From the Academy Awards we move to architecture's highest prize. We speak to Martha Thorne, whose 'day job' is being the dean of architecture at a relatively unknown university in Spain. In her part-time job as director of the Pritzker Prize, she gets to oversee everything that goes into selecting the architect most worthy of this top accolade. She shares insight into how the Prize works, and whether a South-east Asian winner is on the cards.

It's still Chinese New Year but if the thought of digging into yet another abalone treasure pot has you running for your detox tea, maybe it's time to recalibrate your diet. If you're thinking of going vegetarian but are worried about eating rabbit food, fear not as we suss out a growing number of fine dining restaurants which offer upscale meatless menus that will make you a convert in no time.

Changing your diet or revving up your workout routine will also help you get buff. Even if not, you'll be able to dress to impress with our guide to the best looks for men of different body types. Here's a quick tip for men on the portly side - baggy clothes do NOT hide your bulk. Find out why.