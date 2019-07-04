Passion projects

HOW much does your heritage mean to you and how far will you go to preserve it? To four Singaporeans, family traditions, language and way of life are so important that they've made it their mission to keep them alive. For photographer Kevin Lee, for example, a way of preserving his late father's memory is to produce a cookbook featuring 100 recipes including some from his father's restaurant in Fiji, which he ran before moving to Singapore.

For Syazwan Majid, his calling is to preserve the rich history of Pulau Ubin, because the island was home to his mother during her formative years. As for Kevin Martens Wong and Raymond Khoo, they are drawn to the old language of Kristang and Peranakan history respectively. Find out how they keep their passions going in Friday's issue of Weekend magazine.

Speaking of passion, we speak to three corporate professionals who have found comfort and purpose in painting, even going so far as winning awards and selling their works at auction. Elsewhere, we meet Anne-Sophie Pic, the only female chef in France to have a three Michelin-starred restaurant. She tells what it's like to come from a line of chefs starting from her grandfather Andre Pic, one of the first French chefs to be awarded three stars.

After the excitement of The World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards, we sit down with past winners of its Best Female Chef awards to discuss gender equality in the kitchen.

We also swing over to Marbella in southern Spain to visit a Singaporean's holiday home; check out some newly rolled out chronograph watches and peep at the weird and wonderful art currently on show at Parkview Museum.