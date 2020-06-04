You are here

Personalised services help designers flourish

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200604_JEBLURB4_4135675.jpg

WHEN it comes to the staying power of a business, long-term relationships are crucial and could spell the difference between survival and going bust. As the mainstream retail market continues to slump in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, local designers and artisans who specialise in bespoke design are staying afloat - or even thriving - thanks to commissioned work from loyal customers who want to support them through this crisis.

In Friday's issue of Weekend Magazine, we talk to creatives who make bespoke jewellery, shoes, wedding gowns and made-to-measure fashion about how personalised services have helped them to recover losses from not being able to open their stores. With technology such as WhatsApp and Zoom, they have been able to discuss designs and shared the progress of their work even though they cannot meet customers in person for fittings. But thanks to the trust that their clients have in them, they are living examples of how being nimble and adaptable can help small businesses get through tough times.

In Weekend Interview, we chat with Suzy Annetta, the editor-in-chief of the Hong Kong-based magazine Design Anthology, who talks about why print is not dead yet and why the vibrant Asian design scene is exploding with talent.

On the dining front, Covid-19 has not stopped new food and beverage concepts from opening, with new virtual restaurants and online offshoots by Michelin-starred restaurants to brighten up your home delivery routine.

Meanwhile, local architects and product designers share how they are making good use of their down time to pursue personal passions. And if you are bored with Netflix, a film historian uploads some of the gems of Singapore's cinematic past for you to enjoy; and check out a new art show in Hong Kong that has a strong Singaporean presence.

