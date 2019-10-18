Pre-owned watch dealers go big time

IF you're after a Daytona or a Nautilus, chances are you would be looking at pre-owned watch shops - and not because prices are more attractive. The used watch business in Singapore has gone decidedly upscale, with sleek boutiques stocking highly coveted models at up to three times the retail price of new timepieces. Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend looks at how the "grey" watch trade has boomed with demand.

Grab's energetic co-founder Anthony Tan shares his vision for South-east Asia's most watched unicorn, in The Raffles Conversation.

Shocking data points grab headlines, but don't always give an accurate picture. As our This Time Is Different columnist tells it, investors need to look deeper to judge how useful that data has been for investors in the past.

Online payments are the future, so we're told - and so we see this unfolding everywhere. For those wanting to put their chips where the money is going, this week's CFA Singapore Insights is a must-read - a deep dive into both the high-level aspects and the nitty-gritty of the online payment business.

With The Motley Fool Singapore ceasing operations at the end of this month, CEO David Kuo continues to share his insights with a new column, Diary Of A Private Investor. This weekend, he looks at public transport companies, on the heels of the latest bus and MRT fare increase news.

Bodily emissions and excretions are hardly the stuff of romance. But a Korean drama is using toilet humour to tell a bigger story about love and life. Sass And The City swoons.

Bentley's grand new Flying Spur shows just how to blend technology with craftsmanship to exquisite effect. The Steering Column reports from Monte Carlo.

And in our Health page, why wheezing, noisy breathing and shortness of breath isn't always due to asthma.