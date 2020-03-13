You are here

Preparing for the rise of the machines

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

THERE is no doubting the usefulness of artificial intelligence (AI), and the huge gains it can bring to business, society and our personal lives. Yet amid the AI boom, there lurk sneaking suspicions. We still have trust issues with machines, and harbour doubts that machine learning will always take us to the right outcomes.

Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend takes a look at what we need to convince ourselves - that there is more good than bad to AI - and how organisations keep their systems in check.

Computer scientist Leslie Lamport, a 2013 Turing Award winner, regards himself as a performer. He tells The Raffles Conversation why science is really an art, and academia a stage for communicating ideas.

It would seem as though all hell broke loose in the last week alone. Floored by the triple whammy of Covid-19, an oil shock and a staggering loss of confidence, investors headed straight for the exits. Our Value Insight columnist spells out a few things investors can do to steady themselves emotionally in the face of a market meltdown.

Should you take cover or is it time to buy? CFA Singapore Insights keeps calm and says it is time to make a list.

'Precision education' can take off in Singapore

The already absurd amounts of money being paid to woo football players has gone sky-high, with top English Premier League European players commanding mind-boggling wages. The Finish Line wonders whether football transfers have gone mad.

And The Steering Column goes waltzing in a winter wonderland in a Lamborghini, braving slippery snow in northern Italy (to say nothing of a certain dreaded virus).

