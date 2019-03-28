You are here

Home > Weekend

Put your best foot forward

Thu, Mar 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190328_JEBLURB28_3736093.jpg

IF you thought only women love shoes, you haven't met Yohei Fukuda. The top international shoemaker has a waitlist of male clients that runs into the hundreds, with most of them prepared to wait two to three years before they get the finished product. AND get back on the waitlist again for their subsequent pairs.

Even at prices upwards of US$4,000 a pair, Mr Fukuda and bespoke shoemakers like him are in high demand by successful men who look at the perfect pair of shoes as a status symbol in the same vein as watches and cars. In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, we feature three top cordwainers who help their clients put their best feet forward. You may well believe what they say when no man is too rich to buy cheap shoes.

Meanwhile, if you've fully embraced the concept of co-working, you'll want to read what Miguel McKelvey has to say. He is the co-founder of WeWork, the global company which rents spaces to startups and multinationals in 100 cities and 27 countries around the world, including 10 spaces in Singapore.

If Chinese food seems old and predictable to you, check out three new restaurants that are putting a modern spin on classics. Dine on the likes of braised duck with a Mediterranean twist or even an adventurous pig's tail and crocodile penis soup at 51 SOHO, Shang Social and The Dragon Chamber.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Also, if you're into clutter-free living, take a peek into a Bukit Timah semi-D that would make Marie Kondo proud. For men looking for a new wardrobe to go with their bespoke shoes, look out for Spring's new suits. Dance fans, check out what M1's Contemporary Dance Festival has to offer for its 10th anniversary.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

file74nvs2naq9xm7bhgnfn.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

file74gn7ecynxsdluchbf8.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million

Most Read

1 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
2 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
3 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
4 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
5 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

file74nvs2naq9xm7bhgnfn.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Two incentives to rejuvenate the city

Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Pilot plans for underground space in select areas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening