Raising the bar for brand Singapore

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180830_MAG31_3546825.jpg

F&B talents are giving Singapore a good name overseas. Imagine, the first-ever Singaporean to be named as the top sake sommelier of the year in an international competition. Or a hobby chef who beats the country's best to win the MasterChef Australia trophy. And imagine sitting at a bar overseas, sipping on artisanal beer or gin that's made in Singapore. That could soon be a reality and in Friday's issue of BT Weekend Magazine, we spotlight a group of enterprising individuals - including a former accountant, ex-police officer and architect - who are charting Singapore's rise in the international food and drink industry.

We also speak to Douglas DeBoer, the CEO of Chinese restaurant Crystal Jade Culinary Concepts as he answers the obvious question: what does an all-American guy know about Chinese food to be able to head a chain of Cantonese restaurants? The answer may well surprise you.

Join us too, as we travel to Liguria, which may not be at the top of a traveller's to-go list but once you see the hidden gems it has to offer, you'll be planning your next trip soon.

Meanwhile, the hot topic of the past week has been none other than the movie Crazy Rich Asians. If you're a rich Asian yourself, you'll want to find out what you and your ilk really think of the movie in our commentary.

