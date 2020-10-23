Retooling education to bridge the skills gap

MUCH has been made of how the Singaporean workforce does not measure up to the needs of today's - and tomorrow's - jobs. What has been politely termed the "skills gap" is a real issue that affects both fresh graduates and older job seekers alike. In Brunch this Saturday, employers tell us how their talent needs have radically changed, what they look for in their hiring, and what gives one candidate the edge over another.

Some companies have also found that young people entering the labour force with work exposure already under their belts tend to do better on the job. Could vocational education - but not as we know it - be the key to retooling the Singapore worker for the future? We take a look in The Business Times Weekend.

When nuclear energy ceased to be an option for Japan after the Fukushima disaster in 2011, Mitsubishi began building advanced power plants to deliver new clean, and more efficient, energy sources. Osamu Ono, MD & CEO, Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific, explains why the energy group has jumped on the green power train towards a carbon-free future, in The Raffles Conversation.

Index funds have proved to be a hit with investors, but not just because of their low cost. The fact remains that most actively managed funds do not perform better than average. This, says Providend's Christopher Tan in our Money Wisdom column, is a sad state of affairs for Singapore, a country aspiring to be a top wealth management destination in Asia but without a solid roster of index funds for the retail investors.

Are you after a new set of (relatively) small high-definition speakers that will meet your audiophile needs without the tangle of cables and gear that audiophile speakers usually come with? Check out the reviews of six of the best new-generation speakers, in Life & Culture.

