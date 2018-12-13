You are here

Home > Weekend

Savour delightful Christmas magic

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181213_WEEKEND15_3641871.jpg

IT'S Christmas, and if visions of sugar plums are dancing in your head, then check out tomorrow's issue of BT Weekend magazine where we serve you dessert - lots of it. Engage in some foodporn in glorious colour as we challenge some of Singapore's top culinary talents to create a visual dessert fantasy just for us. To translate their vision into reality, we called upon acclaimed food photographer Edmond Ho to guest-shoot these delicious creations. Check out his and the chefs' handiwork and get inspiration to create - or commission - your own sweet extravaganza to end off your Christmas parties this year.

If you need some extra food for thought, we speak to Michael Tay - Singapore's former ambassador to Russia and now arts entrepreneur who founded the annual music festival SingJazz to showcase local and regional musicians.

Meanwhile, if you haven't already decked your halls with boughs of store-bought Christmas decorations, then we have some suggestions for you as we visit two homeowners who have made it an annual tradition to fill their living rooms with the sights, sounds and flavours of the season. While they have already amassed their own collection of ornaments over the years, it doesn't mean that you can't start doing the same, with our DIY guide to decorating the Christmas tree, setting the table and making your own fresh and dried Christmas wreaths.

And finally, for the fashionistas on your list, we come up with a comprehensive range of gift suggestions for everyone from the minimalist to the trendsetter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
3 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Economy watchers trim Singapore 2019 GDP forecasts

BT_20181213_MAY13_3642312.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Who will be Britain's next leader if May goes?

BT_20181213_PASIRGUDANG_3642329.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Seletar Airport flight procedures pose no risk to Pasir Gudang port, says Khaw

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening