Sentosa Cove: past its prime?

ONCE marketed as "the world's most desirable address", has Sentosa Cove lost some of its lustre? Property values in the waterfront housing district, which started out on par with prime residential prices on the mainland, are now lagging far behind. In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we look at how prices have moved in the last 10 years, why the price gap has widened, and prospects for the market.

The Raffles Conversation this weekend is with Valerie Amos, director of the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London. The baroness, who wears many hats, discusses British policy and her love of "bureaucracy".

In Chart View, Daryl Guppy looks at trends for the US dollar and Australian dollar following the Australian Reserve bank interest rate cut this week. CFA Singapore Insights examines the conflict of interest that arises when a firm's auditor is also its consultant.

Why are we here? A recent report found that people with a purpose in life live longer. The same holds true for an organisation, and even more so in an environment that is changing rapidly. In Management Unleashed, business mentor John Bittleston tells why it's key to have a purpose that goes beyond profits.

And The Finish Line talks to civil litigator Koh Koh Kwang, who's also the founder of Impact MMA, one of the oldest martial arts gyms in Singapore.

