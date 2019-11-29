You are here

Shareholder vs employee: Who counts more?

Fri, Nov 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191129_MLWEEKEND29_3963750.jpg

WHICH came first, shareholders or employees? Conversations on governance rightly place much emphasis on protecting shareholder rights and value, but perhaps it's time to turn the spotlight to where workers stand in the company.

In our Brunch feature, we look at what can be done to deal with inequitable pay and benefits distribution, this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

Royal DSM CEO Feike Sijbesma is determined to make the world a better place. He tells The Raffles Conversation how.

In Fund Watch, we look at an overlooked sector that commands some of the highest yields in the US market today - the energy midstream sector.

Adam Neumann's US$1.7 billion payoff to exit WeWork isn't just outrageous for its sheer size, it demonstrates a striking failure of dual-class shares in the private market. CFA Singapore Insights maps out what transpired that led to the sorry ending.

SEE ALSO

How to promote and demote employees

In theory, pawnbrokers should perform well in most economic conditions. In Diary Of A Private Investor, David Kuo looks at whether they make good investments.

Mercedes-Benz is making the task of people-moving more stylish and less mundane with its new seven-seat SUV, the GLB. The Steering Column puts it through its paces.

A sprig of rosemary in your drink is not uncommon these days. Some mixologists take it up a notch, employing alpine herbs with mysterious names. Our resident Barfly samples some crafty cocktails.

Getting ready for the weekend's StanChart Marathon? Make sure you're well fuelled and read what you need to be fully prepared for the long haul, in the Health page.

