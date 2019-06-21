You are here

Home > Weekend

Show me the profitability

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190621_MLWEEKEND21_3814926.jpg

CODDLED with cash, even with no profits in sight, and facing constant threats to survival. What's wrong with this picture? While it's a given that startups will burn through cash in their growth phase, what's much less certain is when - and whether - they will turn a profit. The capital being fed to these fledgling companies has stretched valuations built on expectation. Meanwhile, markets are "adjusting" to loss-making as a new normal. Brunch in The Business Times Weekend this Saturday polls economists and venture capitalists about the "cash-and-burn" model.

Tom Leighton's company Akamai works in the background to ensure the Internet's speed and security. The CEO tells why he is the world's most vital delivery man in The Raffles Conversation.

This Time Is Different shows how investment-return calculations can show opposite results for the same portfolio. The Fool's Eye View says utility companies could add power to your portfolio. And CFA Singapore Insights looks at the recent history and near future of green bonds.

In Management Unleashed, business mentor John Bittleston says why a longer-term view of R&D - one that includes data analytics - is needed to stay ahead of environmental threats.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Workplace transformations are unwittingly a test of management's relationship with employees. The decision for an office revamp is usually top-down, but our columnist makes a case in Cubicle Files for involving the staff if the change is to be implemented successfully.

What is the meaning of life? The answer is a lot more prosaic than you think, as The Winding Road discovers.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe.

Editor's Choice

Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
4 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
5 Freehold Sky Everton condo at former Asia Gardens site to open for booking on Saturday
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

BT_20190621_RATE21_3814837.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Government & Economy

US Fed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening