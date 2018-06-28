Singapore's hospitality game-changers, in the Weekend magazine

SINGAPORE hoteliers are in the spotlight in Friday's issue of Weekend magazine. We speak to four enterprising local entrepreneurs who have ventured into the independent hospitality business, with properties in Bali, Perth and the Bawah islands in Indonesia. Find out how they turned their passions for heritage architecture, marine wildlife and relaxed island lifestyles into unique boutique accommodation for travellers looking for a different kind of holiday.

Meanwhile, Kayoko Francis, founder of Finesse Digital, a startup dedicated to providing tech-based solutions to banks and investment companies, talks about how fintech is the future of the financial services industry.

If you're thinking of going on a diet, listen to what TV health evangelist Mehmet Oz of The Dr Oz Show has to say first. And if you're convinced, we tell you which restaurants cater to the diet of your choice.

But if a complete wellness overhaul is in order, head out to Bali for a three-day retreat that will help you recalibrate your health and set you on the right path to health.