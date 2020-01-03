You are here

Skills of the past, for the future

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

AS ALL things bright and digital grow smarter, it seems as though human beings, in contrast, are becoming duller. Skills and crafting abilities that, once upon a time, were the basis of creativity and innovation, are fast disappearing.

So some individuals - not just tech-loathing Luddites - have embarked on a journey of self-rediscovery. Seeking to reclaim the lost skills that intelligent beings developed, they tell us why the old world matters, in Brunch in The Business Times Weekend this Saturday.

Book smarts and exams are overrated, and higher education today must have solidly practical applications. That's what Michel Rochat of EHL Group is adamant about. The CEO behind the top-ranking Swiss hospitality and leisure management school shares his insights in The Raffles Conversation.

With ESG firmly on the radar of investors today, how exactly are investment professionals lining up their integration processes and screening procedures? CFA Singapore Insights reports.

As 2020 gets underway, more cars in the coming decade are going to be just like the Hyundai Ioniq. No, really. Find out what this hybrid has to teach the rest of the motoring world, in The Steering Column.

And in the first Finish Line of 2020, our columnist lists his five sporting wishes for the new year.

