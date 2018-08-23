Sleep better, this Weekend

WHEN was the last time you had a full eight hours of sleep at night? If you live in Singapore, chances are it was in a different lifetime when schedules were sane, and smartphones didn't blink at night begging you to stay up and keep it company.

In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, we explore why Singaporeans are among the most sleep-deprived in the world, and how the situation looks set to worsen.

But - there's also no reason to suffer unnecessarily as we take you on a tour of the best wellness resorts in the region and beyond, where you can improve your sleep habits in lush, tranquil surroundings.

Meanwhile, we catch up with a familiar name - Eunice Olsen - former nominated MP and Miss Universe Singapore who now runs a media company and has just published a book for young readers. She may not be in politics anymore, but she's still championing causes dear to her heart, including women's rights and acting as adviser for a US non-profit aimed at sending non-astronauts to outer space.

On the dining front, we go beyond the garden-variety sushi restaurants to explore kappo cuisine - high-end counter-style Japanese cooking that's starting to make inroads into the Japanese dining scene in Singapore.

We also peep into a house full of surprises, where unexpected details make its design stand out from conventional homes. We also catch up with veteran playwright Michael Chiang as he prepares to re-stage his iconic, gender-bending comedy Private Parts.

