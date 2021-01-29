You are here

Tackling the tech talent crunch for mid-careers

Fri, Jan 29, 2021

The tech talent crunch is real. Behind the concerted campaigns to reskill and upskill, official data shows strong hiring demand for tech sector jobs. The big question is, how many Singaporeans qualify for such jobs? And how many, whose jobs are going digital or have been lost to "transformation" or the Covid downturn, are able to make that mid-career switch to a tech role?

In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we look at issues facing mid-career PMETs in their bid to reskill for next-generation jobs. With giants like Google and IBM now helping to train local job-seekers, will this be the silver lining of opportunity to train and restructure at scale?

Vaccines are firmly in the spotlight today, with the pandemic still raging in much of the world and the ensuing rush by governments to inoculate the masses. Even so, American scientist Robert Langer, co-founder of Moderna, is already looking ahead to the next frontier of innovative medical solutions. He talks to The Raffles Conversation about the future of medicine.

While sustainable investing may have edged closer to the fore of the mainstream, there are still sceptical investors and investment professionals who perceive ESG as being at odds with investment performance. This mindset must change, says the Investing With Impact column. Also in the Wealth pages, we discuss if funds that charge lower fees are a better bet or if investors end up shortchanged. As well, we look at the mixed case for the tokenisation of art as investment.

Volvo's family SUV gains plug-in hybrid tech for improved efficiency, but at a price. The Steering Column finds out if the XC90 Recharge is worth the extra charge.

And in Fine Print, our columnist reviews President Barack Obama's memoir, in which, as it turns out, America still has a ways to go before reaching the Promised Land.

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Property SMEs can get instant collateral-free loans under proptech, Validus tie-up

SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore's real estate and construction industries will be able to obtain...

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
