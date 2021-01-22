Taking hawkers up the food chain

MUCH has been made of our hawker heritage, and the fierce bid to preserve that part of our culture that provides everyday comfort to all of us. And we see concrete moves made towards that goal - many famous names are now chains or part of big businesses. Will this be the way ahead for the hawker trade, if we cannot ensure that independent hawkers can continue as they do? We discuss the pros and the perils, in Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

After five decades of experience as a senior barrister's clerk, David Grief is regarded as one of the most esteemed in his trade. The chief executive of Essex Court Chambers Duxton throws light on the English world of the lawyer's middleman, in The Raffles Conversation.

Universal life policies (ULPs) are touted as instruments that allow the affluent to free up more cash for their retirement while still leaving a significant legacy. But ULPs are not the holy grail to legacy planning as there may be a more cost-effective alternative. Our Money Wisdom column spells it out.

In The Finish Line, the Singapore Golf Association's latest Golf Industry Report shows that, even with fewer courses to play on, the sport of golf is still very much alive here.

Writer, comedian and social commentator Fran Lebowitz takes New York to pieces and riffs off tales of the city, in Martin Scorsese's Netflix documentary series Pretend It's A City. Her sardonic wit is perhaps just what we need to fortify ourselves in 2021, says our Sass & The City columnist.

Meanwhile, in Saturday Soapbox, a poet and literary critic rants and ruminates on a hideous - and quite nonsensical - word now entering the Singapore vocabulary: the hawkerpreneur.

And in our Health page, we look at the question that pops up every now and then: Should you worry about that pain in your chest?

