The bumpy road to electric cars

Fri, Dec 21, 2018

IT'S been 20 years since the Toyota Prius first appeared in the mainstream, when the petrol-electric hybrid was touted as the first significant commercial move towards a clean, green future of electric vehicles (EVs).

Yet, in 2018, a myriad of issues - from production problems to consumer-unfriendly prices to basic infrastructural needs - continue to crop up as speedbumps on the road to EVs. Why have we - in Singapore and elsewhere - been so slow to warm to electric cars, and what should be done to move ahead? Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend looks at what's happening on the ground.

From climate change to global inequality, businesses must become part of the solution - not the problem - to today's big challenges, says Achim Steiner, head of the United Nations Development Programme. He shares his ideas in The Raffles Conversation.

Bigger is better, right? Size matters, as some investment advisers might tell you. But whenever a stock has become the biggest company in the world, it is by definition over-owned, over-analysed and over-valued, setting itself up for future underperformance. (Apple shareholders, beware). This Time Is Different sets out the reasons in our Investing & Wealth section.

CFA Singapore Insights unpicks the luxury goods business, explaining the fundamentals that investors need to scrutinise before going into luxury stocks, while The Fool's Eye View combs through dividend stocks to see which were the better performers for the year.

The Finish Line reviews the year in sports, while Gearhead puts the Sonos Boom soundbar to the test.

Do you hate Christmas? You're not alone. Our survival guide hands out tips and strategies for your inner Grinch to get through the next week (and possibly even New Year's Eve).

