The death of globalisation?

THE Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the flaws of a highly globalised economic system based on comparative advantage which, while bringing prosperity to nations, has also left them helpless in a global health crunch. Already we are seeing shifts in economic thinking and policy-making, as walls come up while countries seek to make their own economies more resilient. Are we seeing the end of an era? Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend explores the question.

The business of Nutanix is in simplifying the way enterprises use and view cloud computing. In The Raffles Conversation, CEO Dheeraj Pandey shares his entrepreneurial journey and explains how the pandemic set him on a personal search for simplicity, leading him to retire, in his mid-40s, just days before he spoke to BT.

One question always on investors' minds is: When do I go in? Timing the market is no walk in the park, but the signs are often clear. Taking a follow-the-leader tack would stand investors in good stead in what looks to be a coming October rally, says our Chart View columnist.

The destruction of peatlands to make way for mono-crop plantations in South-east Asia has undeniably caused major environmental damage. Green bonds offer a significant opportunity for institutions - especially sovereign bond issuers - to play a key role in the conservation of such areas, says the Insights from CFA Society Singapore column.

Five years after trying to set the cat among the compact executive pigeons, Jaguar has given the XE a facelift. The Steering Column assesses its chances in a segment where the likes of BMW and Mercedes aren't kidding around.

And in our Barfly column, the Indigenous Bartender sets out to tease and tempt the Singaporean palate with a hyper-local cocktail tasting menu.