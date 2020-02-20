The grown-up version of life with housemates

CO-WORKING spaces may be all the rage now, but also fast catching up is the idea of co-living - with different tenants in a house or apartment each renting a room but sharing common facilities. Not unlike having housemates but in a more grown-up, designer-centric environment, it is a hit among millennials looking for an alternative to more rigid long-term apartment leases. As more property players get into the action with purpose-built apartments designed to attract short-stayers of three months or more, the bar keeps getting raised (along with the rental rates), with more unique concepts being created.

Enter new players like Figment and Cooliv, who are shaking things up by tapping into Singapore's heritage. Figment offers co-living in shophouses restored by some of the top design talents in town; Cooliv has converted a 67-year-old colonial-era apartment block into cool co-living quarters. In Friday's edition of Weekend magazine, we take you on a tour of this new living trend.

Meanwhile, if you are in the pursuit of happiness and getting increasingly frustrated, try contentment instead. We speak to Daniel Cordaro, the founder of The Contentment Foundation, which combines scientific research and old-school philosophy to teach people how to find their inner bliss. He gives some tips on how one can find meaning in the volatile world we live in.

With the novel coronavirus not dissipating any time soon, we look at how restaurants are doing and how this is changing Singaporeans' favourite pastime. At the same time, we look back at past movies depicting disease outbreaks and how the lines between reality and fiction have blurred.

On a lighter note, we look at the culture of capsule hotels - that quirky, quintessentially Japanese style of accommodation invented 40 years ago in Osaka. We find out how this kind of hotel has evolved. Even if you do not plan to stay in one, it still offers an interesting insight into Japanese culture.

Finally, meet one of the few lady Japanese chefs in Singapore to helm her own restaurant. We commemorate veteran design group Phunk's 25th anniversary and check out the new exhibitions at National Gallery.

