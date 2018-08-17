You are here

The problem with recycling, in BT Weekend

Fri, Aug 17, 2018

WE mean well in our intentions to recycle. We dutifully collect our plastic containers, glass bottles and paper waste, and put it in the blue bin. Then we think it's whisked away, magically repurposed, and voila, we've done our bit. Except, we haven't.

As official data shows, Singapore's mountain of plastic waste continues to build, and only a tiny fraction is recycled. Why is that? And what can we do about it? Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend takes a hard look at Singapore's effort.

Our Raffles Conversation this weekend is with Rich Nuzum, president of Mercer's wealth business, who reexamines some traditional notions.

Is GDP growth a good indicator of stock market performance, and what would happen if an investor had perfect foresight of future GDP growth and invested accordingly? This Time Is Different in our Investing & Wealth section looks back in wonder.

In CFA Singapore Insights, a timely lesson from the 1MDB debacle, on bank actions (or non-actions) involving longtime customers that violate anti-money laundering laws.

What are the best practices when it comes to taking your business overseas? What should you look for in a local partner? How should you deal with culture clash and protecting your intellectual property? Mentor John tackles these details in this week's Question Time.

Disrupted, meanwhile, speaks to a Singapore-founded data management firm and learns why sports teams are increasingly fanatical about data.

Sass & The City deconstructs those two words we often use in our texts: "Haha okay"

BMW's M5 Competition puts a near-obscene amount of horsepower at a driver's disposal, but it also has extra ability which shows it's more than just a simple power trip. Find out what in The Steering Column.

And in The Finish Line, we speak to Christian Mason, managing director (South-east Asia) of Virgin Active, to find out more about the fitness club operator's expansion plans in Singapore.

