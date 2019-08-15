The rise of Manila as a restaurant destination

IF your view of Filipino food hasn't gone beyond the stereotypes of, say, balut, adobo or halo-halo, this Friday's issue of Weekend magazine will show you what Manila really has to offer.

Since veteran chef Margarita Forés was anointed Best Female Chef in the 2016 Asia's 50 Best Restaurant awards, attention has been turning to her home city as a destination for discerning palates. She showed that she wasn't an anomaly when her young compatriot Jordy Navarra broke into the 2019 Asia's 50 Best list at No. 43 for his restaurant, Toyo Eatery. New-generation chefs such as Bruce Ricketts with his Japanese-inspired Mecha Uma, also in the Philippine capital, and British-Filipino Josh Boutwood and his progressive 10-seater Helm are also helping to put the city on the world food map. To start you off, we bring you a list of the top 10 places to check out on your next trip.

Meanwhile, we speak to sustainable-living advocate Veerappan Swaminathan, who helps companies create more sustainable practices and products. The founder and director of Sustainable Living Lab started out paying himself a S$500 salary, but is now earning market rate; his company turns in a revenue of almost S$1 million on the back of some high-profile projects. He shares his views on his mission and how people can be more conscious about sustainability in their lives.

Elsewhere, we take a look at a trio of detached houses which boast verdant views and a glimpse of a national monument; watch Netflix's documentary The Great Hack explore how technology companies use personal data and algorithms to manipulate how we think and vote; and check out how bibliophiles now have a new "happy space" to enjoy their literature in Siah Armajani's new exhibition.

And finally, mooncake season is upon us. Whether you're a fan of baked or snow skin treats, we'll show you where to get your annual fix.

